To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: The pop superstar turned up at an engagement party out of the blue

Taylor Swift has given two super-fans the surprise of a lifetime by turning up to their engagement party.

The singer helped Alex Goldschmidt toast to his engagement to his fiancé Ross Girard in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

As well as toasting the happy couple, she serenaded the couple with an acoustic version of her song 'King of My Heart'.

@alexandergold

Which popstar would you like to turn up to your party? Let us know in the comments below...