Matilda at 30: What would the Roald Dahl character be like?

As a kid, Matilda is strong, kind, and desperate for adventure, but have you ever wondered what she'd be like as a grown up?

30 years after Roald Dahl's book was released, Matilda's illustrator Quentin Blake imagines what she'd be getting up to as a woman in her 30s. Did she follow in Miss Honey's footsteps to become a teacher? Has she travelled the world?

A new exhibition will show eight new versions of the character as an adult.

She grew up in a tough environment with possibly the worst headmistress around, but her love of books and strength of imagination means there's no limit to what she could be doing now!

