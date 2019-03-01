play
Matilda at 30: What would the Roald Dahl character be like?

Last updated at 06:22

As a kid, Matilda is strong, kind, and desperate for adventure, but have you ever wondered what she'd be like as a grown up?

30 years after Roald Dahl's book was released, Matilda's illustrator Quentin Blake imagines what she'd be getting up to as a woman in her 30s. Did she follow in Miss Honey's footsteps to become a teacher? Has she travelled the world?

A new exhibition will show eight new versions of the character as an adult.

She grew up in a tough environment with possibly the worst headmistress around, but her love of books and strength of imagination means there's no limit to what she could be doing now!

What do you think Matilda would be like at 30 years old? Comment below and let us know.

