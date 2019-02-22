Football transfers: Chelsea receive ban for breaking rules

Getty Images

Chelsea football club have been banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows and have been fined more than £460,000.

The ban will apply to signing players at both national and international level. It will not affect the Chelsea FC women's team.

Chelsea have said that they will appeal the ban. This could delay their punishment until after this summer's transfer window, meaning they could be free to make signings between the beginning of June and the end of August.

As it stands, Chelsea are banned from registering new players until summer 2020.

Fifa have also fined the Football Association £391,0000

What rules have Chelsea broken?

Getty Images Bertrand Traore was one of the signings, which was apparently against Fifa's rules

The club was found guilty of breaking rules when signing and registering players under the age of 18.

Fifa investigated 92 transfers and found that the club broke regulations after 29 young players were registered incorrectly or illegally.

What are the rules? Under-18s can only be transferred abroad if: The player's parents move to the new country for non-football reasons

Both clubs are in the EU and the player is aged between 16-18

They live within 100km of the new club.

It is claimed that Bertrand Traore played 25 times for Chelsea at under-16, under-18 and first team level despite not being registered by the FA.

How does it affect Chelsea?

Getty Images Gonzalo Higuain cannot be signed permanently but can be extended on loan for up to 12 months.

Chelsea can still sign players on loan and they can still sell players but they just can't sign any new players permanently.

This means that Gonzalo Higuain, who Chelsea signed on loan in the January transfer window, can be extended but not signed permanently.

Getty Images Christian Pulisic's transfer won't be affected

According to Sky Germany, the recent transfer of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea should still stand as the transfer has already been confirmed.

Chelsea will appeal

Getty Images

The London club have announced that they disagree with Fifa's findings and will be appealing against the decision.

Fifa say there was no rules broken in the other 63 transfers they investigated.

Chelsea says that they are "extremely disappointed that Fifa has not accepted the clubs submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players".

Chelsea's decision to appeal will mean that the ban will not be enforced until after this summer's transfer window. That means the club could prepare for the worse and sign players until after the ban.

The FA also state that they will appeal against the decision.