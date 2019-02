A Japanese space craft is set to 'bite an asteroid' tonight to collect a sample of rock from it.

The Hayabusa-2 probe will try to grab some of the 1km-wide asteroid, Ryugu.

It's been circling Ryugu since reaching it last summer - three and a half years after the probe started it's journey from Earth.

After it collects some rock Hayabusa-2 is expected to return to Earth in 2020.