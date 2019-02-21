The Greatest Dancer finalist: Who is left in the competition?

PA

This Saturday will see one act crowned as the Greatest Dancer.

Yes, it's the grand final of the competition this weekend and there's huge prize on offer: £50,000 and a chance to perform as a very special guest on Strictly Come Dancing.

So who's in the running?

The four acts left to compete for the title of The Greatest Dancer, include Oti's KLA and Ellie, Matthew Morrison's James and Oliver and Cheryl's Harry and Eleiyah.

KLA

Thames/SYCO/BBC KLA are the only act that has gone through dancing Latin formation

The Latin Formation group is made up of eight girls aged between nine and 11. they are Clara, Ariella, Ava, Izzie, Nellie, Halle-Mai, Emily, Hannah.

The girls from south Wales had Strictly professional Oti Mabuse in tears in the semi-final as she told the girls: "I'm so proud of you." They wowed the audience with an exciting weather-inspired routine involving umbrellas.

As dance captain, Oti will perform with KLA in the live final on Saturday.

Ellie

Thames/SYCO/BBC Oti has two acts in the grand final, with Ellie dancing contemporary

Ellie Ferguson is the only solo dancer left in the competition.

After hanging from a giant chandelier in the semi-final, The 14-year-old's dance captain Oti wrote on twitter:

"This brave little girl completes me, fills my soul and inspires me. You're breathtaking every time you step on that stage".

Ellie told Newsround that if she wins, "dancing on Strictly is more of a big deal than winning £50,000!"

James & Oliver

Thames/SYCO/BBC James & Oliver are the only dancers left in Matthew's crew

Dynamic duo James & Oliver have continued to wow the studio audience, earning a place in the Grand Final this weekend. Despite their brotherly bond, the pair aren't actually brothers. James, 17, and Oliver, 11, met at dance school.

Mentored by Glee star Matthew Morrison, who can forget the dance captain fighting back the tears while watching the remarkable bond between the two friends.

Harry and Eleiyah

Thames/SYCO/BBC Harry & Eleiyah got the highest audience score of the competition

The contemporary duo who describe themselves as best friends got the highest ever audience score in the semi-final.

The 97% they received after their circus routine, saw them comfortably through to the grand final and have made them favourites to be crowned the Greatest Dancer.

Harry Smallman and Eleiyah Navis are the last remaining dancers in Cheryl's crew after the former Girls Aloud singer lost both street dance group Frobacks and contemporary group Dane Bates Collective in the semi-final.

The drama in the semi-final didn't stop with just the eliminations. Cheryl, Matthew, and Oti joined the likes of Pasha Kovalev, Diane Buswell, and Katya Jones on-stage for one massive Greatest Dancer/Strictly mash-up.

After the performance, Pasha emotionally revealed it would be the final time he'd dance with his "Strictly family" after announcing his departure from the show.

With all that excitement in the semi-final, what could the grand final have in store? Well, you can find out this Saturday, The Greatest Dancer, Final on BBC One, starting at 7.10pm.