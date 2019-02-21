play
Olympics: Breakdancing and skateboarding could become official Olympic sports

Last updated at 15:03
Russia's Bumblebee in competition at the 2018 Youth OlympicsGetty Images
Russia's Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the nickname Bumblebee, won breaking gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics

Is breakdancing an Olympic sport? Well organisers of the 2024 games in Paris think it should be.

So they've asked the people in charge of the rules surrounding the Olympic games - the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - to consider breakdancing, as well as surfing, climbing and skateboarding, to be featured in the 2024 games.

Check out these moves by break dancers at the Youth Olympics in Argentina

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018 so it's not completely unheard of.

The IOC will consider the proposal and must decide by December 2020.

France's b-boy silver medal Martin, Russia's b-boy gold medal Bumblebee, and Japan's b-boy bronze medal ShigelixGetty Images
France's b-boy silver medal Martin, Russia's b-boy gold medal Bumblebee, and Japan's b-boy bronze medal Shigelix - the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018

The Youth Olympics saw breakdancers go head-to-head in "battles" a set up that may be used in Paris.

Russia's Sergei (Bumblebee) Chernyshev , won the first breakdancing gold medal for boys at last year's Youth Olympics, while Japan's Ramu Kawai won the girls' title.

