The Brits 2019: Who were the winners?

The 2019 Brits took place at the O2 Arena last night, with star studded guests and some amazing performances but who were the winners?

The 1975 were one of the big winners of the night, taking home the awards for Best British Group and Album of the Year.

The band discovered their win after viewers at home, when a TV advert announced their win ahead of the ceremony.

Calvin Harris was another big winner, he bagged his first two Brit awards, for Music Producer of the Year and Best Single - for One Kiss with Dua Lipa.

Harris has had 16 nomination - yes, sixteen - throughout his career but won for the first time last night, he said: "I've been coming here for a few years and never had the opportunity to say anything.

"I want to thank anyone who bought a tune, streamed a tune, come to show, or even heard a tune by accident on the radio and thought 'what's this?'.

"It means a lot."

The Carters - aka Beyonce and Jay Z - won international group. To accept their award they posed in front of a painting of the Duchess of Sussex - Meghan Markle - done in the style of the famous painting Mona Lisa.

A move that had fans screaming #Blackgirlmagic.

In a post on social media Beyonce wrote: "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

It's not the first time that Queen B has won the award, she won it in 2002 when she was a part of the girl group 'Destiny's Child'.

Other winners on the night included George Ezra and Jorja Smith, who won Best Male and Best Female.

Little Mix won Best Video for Woman Like Me, which they performed on the night.

This year's international winners were Drake and Ariana Grande for Best Male and Female, they sent their acceptance speeches through a video link.

The Brits Global Success Award went to Ed Sheeran who accepted the prize over a pre-recorded video link.

Pop star Anne-Marie was this year's most gracious looser after leaving the award show empty-handed, even though she came into the ceremony with four nominations.

Hugh Jackman opened the show with the theme song to the film The Greatest Showman.

The performance had hundreds of dancers, acrobats and fire-breathing extras, the song was not nominated for any award but was from the UK's best-selling album of 2018.

Pink took home the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, before she performed a 10-minute mash up of her greatest hits.

She said in her acceptance speech: "To be considered in the same category as David Bowie and The Beatles and Sir Elton and Sir Paul and Fleetwood Mac is beyond anything I can comprehend.

"Thank you for having me here. it's been an awesome 20 years. Here's to 20 more."