play
Watch Newsround

Emoji number plates: which would you choose?

Last updated at 12:44
Queensland number plate with emojisGetty Images

Have you ever been in your parents' car and thought 'wow, if only the number plate on this car could express my personality a bit more'?

Well, probably not, but that's exactly what's going to possible for drivers in Australia.

Introducing the emoji number plate!

From March people with personalised number plates in Queensland, Australia will be able to choose from a range of emojis to go alongside all the numbers and boring bits that we're used to.

The faces won't actually make any difference for tracking and registration information, which is what a number plate is for. But they'll at least jazz up a traffic jam!

Only a few emojis are available, so if you were hoping to catch a poo or dinosaur emoji on the road, you won't be in luck.

If emoji number plates existed in the UK, which emoji would you choose?

More like this

Emojis
play
0:57

Want to know what certain emojis mean?

lots of emojis

Emojis that are rarely used

Laughing face and poo emoji
play
0:55

The Big Question: What was the first emoji to be invented?

Comments

Top Stories

Dua Lipa at the 2018 Brit Awards

All you need to know about the Brits

BTS

BTS announces 'Love yourself: Speak yourself' world tour dates

Fortnite

Fortnite makers Epic Games sue people behind 'Fortnite live'

Newsround Home