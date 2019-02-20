play
Meghan Markle: What is a baby shower?

Last updated at 14:43
Meghan Markle in New York with friends
What will Meghan receive at her baby shower?

Meghan Markle is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in spring this year and like many new mums it looks like she's celebrating with her friends.

Meghan and her friends have been snapped in New York heading to what's thought to be her baby shower

But are you wondering what a baby shower is all about?

What is a baby shower?

A baby shower is a party held for a pregnant woman shortly before she's due to give birth. Often this is for her female friends and family, though some people might have it after the baby is born or invite both male and female guests.

Baby shower invitation
Baby showers can be big or small events but have become really popular in the UK over the last few decades

It's not known exactly when people started celebrating baby showers. Throughout history and around the world there are lots of ways people celebrate a new baby with different traditions that are followed too.

The modern idea of a baby shower in the UK comes from America where it first became popular.

Stork and baby
Sometimes it's called a stork party too because people often said babies were brought by a type of bird known as a stork

Like lots of parties, friends and family are invited and guests bring gifts, often for the new baby or things that will be needed when the baby arrives. Games are usually played and of course, there is lots of nice food too!

But perhaps the best bit is that the person who the party is for - the mum-to-be - doesn't have to organise it herself. Instead her friends or family plan it and might even make it a surprise for her!

Cupcakes with baby written on

