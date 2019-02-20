Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un: Famous haircuts that have made history

Meanwhile, Gia Huy (on the left), 9, had his hair cut in the style of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured on the right. In March 2014, a report in Radio Free Asia suggested that male university students in North Korea were being required to get the same haircut as their leader, although it was also reported elsewhere that visitors to the capital Pyongyang didn't notice a change in styles. One person told Radio Free Asia: "Our leader's haircut is very particular, if you will. It doesn't always go with everyone since everyone has different face and head shapes."