Fortnite makers Epic Games sue people behind 'Fortnite live'

Getty Images

The company behind Fortnite is suing the organisers of a live event based on the video game.

The unofficial "Fortnite event of the year" took place in Norwich last weekend, but many fans were not impressed with the attractions.

In an email sent to a ticket holder, Exciting Events, the company involved in putting on the Fortnite live event, said the festival was set-up as an "unofficial" fan event.

But a spokesman for Epic Games who owns Fornite said: "The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it's inside the game or at official public events like last year's Fortnite Pro-Am.

They continued: "Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich."

Justine Petersen/Facebook Fans at the gaming festival say they were left disappointed by the quality of the amusements on offer

Fortnite live festival goers complained of long queues and underwhelming attractions.

Tickets for the event started at about £12, with wristbands for unlimited access to activities costing an extra £20.

Since the event people have asked for their money back.

Getty Images

In an email sent to a ticket holder who wanted a refund, Shaun Lord, a director of Exciting Events, admitted problems with queues but said: "The vast majority of children loved Fortnite Live Norwich."

He added: "Fortnite Live has always been an unofficial event created by Fortnite fans."

Exciting Events has removed more unofficial Fortnite festivals planned for Spalding and Newark from its website.

Newsround has contacted Exciting Events for a comment an is waiting for a response.