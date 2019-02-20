play
BTS: 'Love yourself: Speak yourself' world tour dates

Last updated at 06:49
BTSGetty Images

It's the moment BTS fans have been waiting for - the group have finally announced the dates and cities for their 'Love yourself: Speak yourself' world tour.

Fans all over the world will be able to see their favourite members in concert - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The K-Pop group sold out two shows at the O2 Arena in London in 2018 when they visited the UK.

BTS launched in 2013 and have since rocketed to global stardom.

The boy-band announced the dates and cities over social media by posting a video that revealed each venue.

BTSGetty Images
What are the dates and the cities?

America - Los Angeles - Rose Bowl Stadium - 4 May 2019

America - Chicago - Solider Field - 11 May 2019

America - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium - 18 May 2019

Brazil - Sao Paulo - Allianz Parque - 25 May 2019

UK - London - Wembley Stadium - 1 June 2019

France - Paris - Stade de France - 7 June 2019

