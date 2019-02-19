Brits 2019: All you need to know about the Brit Awards

Getty Images Dua Lipa at the 2018 Brit Awards

The Brits - the biggest award night in British music - is taking place on Wednesday 20th February and the stars are getting excited.

When do the Brits start?

This year the Brits are being held in London's O2 Arena and if you're not lucky enough to have a ticket then you can still watch it on ITV - the show starts at 8pm and will finish at around 10.20pm. It will also be streamed on YouTube. If you can't stay up... we'll have all the news about the winners on Newsround in the morning.

Who's performing at the Brit Awards?

Comedian Jack Whitehall will once again host the show after his success at last year's ceremony. Wonder what he'll be wearing?!

Getty Images Nice coat! Jack seemed to have lots of fun presenting the 2018 Brits

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations with lots of international artists like Shawn Mendes hoping they can grab an award too.

But before we know who's won anything, Hugh Jackman and the cast of The Greatest Showman will perform the opening act of the night. He's been busy rehearsing so fans of the film have got a spectacular performance to look forward to.