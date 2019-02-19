play
image

Captain Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail

To celebrate the iconic comic book superheroes, the Royal Mail has released a series of special stamps, which people will be able to buy in post offices soon.
The Royal Mail has unveiled a series of special stamps to celebrate the Marvel comics, featuring some of the most popular superheroes from the comic books. The release coincides with Marvel's 80th anniversary this year.
Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail.Royal Mail/PA
One part of the special release is made up of a collection of 10 stamps featuring superheroes including Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and many others.
Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail.Royal Mail/PA
Philip Parker, from the Royal Mail, said: "Generations have grown up spellbound by the adventures and the personalities of these superheroes. Our epic new stamps celebrate each in characteristic pose, emerging from the stamp frame."
Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail.Royal Mail/PA
The stamps were designed by Alan Davis, who is a comic book artist who has worked with Marvel since the early 1980s. Alan illustrated Captain Britain, which was the first Marvel superhero created for the UK.
Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail.Royal Mail/PA
He said: "I really can't take all the credit for producing these stamps. My long-time collaborator Mark Farmer supplied the blackline inks for the stamps and Laura Martin added the colour."
Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail.Royal Mail/PA
There is a further special release of five extra stamps (seen in this picture) which are grouped together to make up a short comic strip story on a special mini sheet. This takes the collection up to a total of 15 stamps, which will be available to be bought in post offices from 14 March.
Marvel stamps released by Royal Mail.Royal Mail/PA

