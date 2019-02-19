FA cup draw: Who's playing who?

Getty Images Chelsea lifting the FA Cup trophy in 2018

The FA cup draw has been announced! After Manchester United's win against Chelsea on Monday night, they will now play Wolves.

Premier League champions Manchester City will play Swansea City.

Millwall face Brighton and Watford will host Crystal Palace.

The quarter-final games will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.

Getty Images Chelsea Ladies Katie Chapman celebrates After The SSE Women's FA Cup Final match between Arsenal against Chelsea Ladies at Wembley Stadium in 2018

Who's playing who in the SSE Women's FA Cup?

After Durham's fifth round win against Bristol City on Sunday - they will now face the two-time Women's FA Cup winners Chelsea.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City will play Liverpool.

Championship side Manchester United will travel to Reading and Aston Villa will host West Ham.

The matches will be played on 17 March with the finals being played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 4 May.