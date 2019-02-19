play
What are you doing in the half term holidays?

Last updated at 06:29
Leaving school for the holidays.Getty Images

For lots of you it's your half-term holidays and you've got a well earned week off school!

So what will you be doing with a whole week away from your desks? Do you have anything special planned? Will you be seeing friends or family? Or will you be having a rest at home?

But not all schools in the UK have the same timetable and there are a lot of you at school this week - if you are get in touch with your class and let us know what you think of being at school when other people are off; or let us know what you did with your half-term last week... or what you've got planned for when you are on a break.

Let us know what you're doing with your time off in comments below.

Comments

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17243985

    36 minutes ago
    Wished I have the same holidays as my cousins are from England and i’m from Scotland so i don’t get to see them as much.

