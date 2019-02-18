Seven Labour MPs all quit in protest at the party leadership

Leon Neal Labour MP's Anne Coffey, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna announce their resignation from the Labour Party at a press conference

Seven Labour MPs have quit the Labour Party in protest at the way their leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is handling Brexit and dealing with anti-Semitism.

Anne Coffey, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna all announced their resignation on Monday.

Each of them took turns to tell the media why they felt they could no longer work for the Party.

Mr Corbyn said he was "disappointed" they felt unable to continue.

"Politics is broken"

Ms Berger said: "This has been a very difficult, painful, but necessary decision."

WHAT IS ANTI-SEMITISM? Anti-Semitism is language or behaviour that displays or suggests a dislike towards Jewish people. It can result in an individual or group being treated unequally, unfairly or unkindly because of their Jewish faith. Why is everyone talking about anti-Semitism?

"We represent different parts of the country, we are of different backgrounds, we were born of different generations, but we all share the same values."

She said Labour had become anti-Semitic and she was "embarrassed and ashamed" to stay.

The MPs say they are not setting up a new political party, and will continue to sit in Parliament as the Independent Group.

However Chuka Umunna said they had taken a step forward, calling for other MPs from Labour, and from all parties, to join them in "building a new politics."

"Politics is broken, it doesn't have to be this way," he said at the event on Monday.

Many of those that resigned are frustrated by the lack of leadership in dealing with anti-Semitism in the Party, and also disagree with Jeremy Corbyn's approach to Brexit.

Mike Gapes believes Jeremy Corbyn should be doing more to tackle the problems in the party, stating:

"I am sickened that Labour is now perceived by many as a racist, anti-Semitic party."

He added that it was "increasingly clear that prominent figures in the Corbyn Labour leadership do not want to stop Brexit".

In a statement, Mr Corbyn said: "I am disappointed that these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election and saw us increase our vote by the largest share since 1945."

He went on to say that "now more than ever is the time to bring people together to build a better future for all of us."

Dave Prentis, the leader of trade union, Unison, said the resignations were "terrible news".

"Working people need a Labour government but split parties don't win elections."

He said Labour "must look long and hard at the reasons why the MPs feel they are no longer able to stay in the party."