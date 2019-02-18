Fortnite Live: Fortnite fans left fuming at festival

Anadolu Agency

A Fortnite festival has been slammed by some fans of the video game for its "depressing" attractions that left children upset and parents demanding a refund.

Visitors to the gaming festival, based on the popular game, in Norfolk paid up to £22 for a ticket, plus an extra charge to take part in some attractions.

Fortnite Live Norwich billed itself as the "Fortnite Event of the Year", with outdoor laser-tag, a climbing wall and archery at the Norfolk Showground.

Organisers had promised the Ultimate Fortnite Battle Royale" - But for many it didn't live up to expectations.

Reenie Greenwood/Facebook Many people said they gave up waiting before they made it to the front of the queue for the gaming activities

"Everything had a massive queue. There were thousands of people and only about six things to do," said one disappointed visitor.

The Cave Experience

Many of the amusements were not what visitors to the two-day event had expected.

The Cave Experience was described by one parent as "some sort of truck with a tarpaulin over the sides, then they had stuck a grey plastic slide on the back."

"It wasn't even slippery... kids were using their arms to push themselves down it."

Justine Petersen/Facebook Fans at the gaming festival were left disappointed by the quality of the amusements on offer

Another unhappy customer said it was "a trailer, no bigger than a car... with a tunnel through it".

Visitors reported queuing for 2 hours just to get into the event.

Organisers said the long queues were due to staffing issues and apologised to those visitors who had received a poor experience.