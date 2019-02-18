Shamima Begum who fled the UK to join IS in Syria wants to come back

PA Shamima Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green in London when she left the UK in 2015 to join Islamic State in Syria

Shamima Begum was a 15-year-old schoolgirl when she fled from the UK to join a group that calls itself Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

Now - aged 19 - she has a baby and would like to come back to the UK.

IS is a banned terrorist group based in the Middle East whose members have extreme religious beliefs. It uses brutal violence against anyone who doesn't agree with its views.

So people have different opinions about whether or not she should be allowed to come back to the UK after deciding to join this group.

International law says that the UK has to let a British person back in if they have not claimed another nationality. But what will happen to her if she does come back is not clear.

Learn more about the situation in these Middle Eastern countries Syria Iraq Yemen

What happened to Shamima?

Shamima was one of three teenage girls who left Bethnal Green in east London to join IS, which is also known as Isis.

The girls travelled to Turkey and, from there, were smuggled into Syria.

Once in Syria, Shamima married an IS fighter and lived in the city of Raqqa, which was an IS stronghold.

Met Police These photos of Kadiza Sultana, Amira Abase and Shamima Begum (left to right) were released by the police when the three girls left the UK to join the banned terrorist group IS in the Middle East

However, over recent years, IS has become weaker and lost a lot of land in Syria and Iraq.

Eventually, Shamima and her husband fled from the airstrikes in Raqqa and ended up in Baghuz - IS's last stronghold in eastern Syria.

But less than a month ago, she escaped from here.

Where is Shamima now?

Currently, Shamima is living in a Syrian refugee camp with her new baby.

Reports say that she had two other children during her four years in Syria, but they have both died.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is Islamic State? (August 2017)

In a recent interview with Sky News, Shamima said: "People should have sympathy towards me for everything I've been through."

She was asked if she thought she had made a mistake by leaving the UK to join IS.

"In a way, yes, but I don't regret it because it's changed me as a person," she said. "It's made me stronger, tougher. I married my husband. I wouldn't have found someone like him back in the UK."

It is thought that her husband has surrendered to a group of Syrian fighters.

Joining IS from another country Over 40,000 citizens from 80 countries have become affiliated with IS in Iraq and Syria. Around 5,000 of these came from Europe and about 850 from the UK. Figures from the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation's 2018 report

"I had my kids, I did have a good time there. It's just that then things got harder and I couldn't take it anymore," she said.

What do people think?

Many people are divided over whether or not Shamima should be allowed back to the UK.

Some say that she was just a young girl when she left and that she was not fully in control of the decisions that she made. They say she was made to think a certain way by IS members.

But others think that she was old and responsible enough to make the decision that she did and that she should have to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he would "not hesitate" to prevent the return of British people who left the country to join IS.

But he called it a "difficult challenge" to decide what to do with those - like Shamima - who want to come back.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, pictured here, has said that it is a "difficult challenge" to decide what to do with Britons who left to fight for IS but who want to come back

Sir Peter Fahy, a retired senior police chief who worked on terrorism issues, told the BBC that he could understand if the government wasn't hugely interested in helping her, as she does not appear to be hugely remorseful for what she did.

The situation is made a little more complicated by the fact that Shamima was legally a child when she left the UK, but - at 19 - she is now an adult. Another factor that needs to be considered is that she has had a baby.

At the moment, we do not know what is going to happen with Shamima.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, she said she was ready to go to prison if she is allowed to return.

Has IS been defeated?

IS is in a very different position now to when Shamima fled to join the group back in 2015, when it was at the height of its power.

From early 2014, IS grew quickly, using the internet and social media to recruit followers and spread fear. It was able to take over large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq, declaring this as their own state and punishing anyone who didn't follow their strict rules.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks on countries around the world, including in France, Belgium, the US, Spain and here in the UK. Many countries responded by uniting in their desire to stop IS.

Over the last two years, the group has been greatly weakened. Now, it has lost most of the areas that it took over, including its strongholds of Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Martin Patience, an exper on what's happening in Syria, answered your questions about the fighting in Syria back in April 2018

But Lord Dannatt, a former head of the British Army, told Sky News that IS has not been "100% defeated".

"The ideology, the thinking, the support behind it, that is going to continue and that will remain the struggle for this generation, perhaps even the next generation as well."

Fighting continues in north-eastern Syria.