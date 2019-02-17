Man Utd Chelsea: A history of FA Cup clashes

Getty Images Current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing Chelsea 20 years ago.

Monday night sees Chelsea and Manchester United meet at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea and United have met 14 times in total in the FA Cup, but this will be the ninth time in the past 25 years that the two sides have met in the competition. In recent years it's been Chelsea with the bragging-rights, coming out on top in the last four cup matches between the two teams.

The last time Manchester United won an FA Cup match against their London rivals was 20 years ago, when their current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was playing in the team.

But as we'll find out, matches between the two giants of English football have often produced classic encounters, in a fixture which has become one of the game's great rivalries.

2018: FA Cup final, Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0.

Getty Images Chelsea won the FA Cup in 2018.

A tense final at Wembley was decided by Eden Hazard, who scored with a 22-minute penalty. Manchester United had chances to get back into the game but it wasn't to be. Despite the then Chelsea manager Antonio Conte winning the FA Cup, this game would prove to be his last as Chelsea manager before he was sacked in the summer. Harsh!

2017: FA Cup quarter-final, Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0.

Getty Images Two years ago Nemanja Matic and Paul Poga were against each other, now they are teammates in the Man Utd midfield.

A first half red card for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, meant his team had a mountain to climb in this one. United managed to limit Chelsea to just the one goal, but ultimately that was enough. N'Golo Kante's strike just after half time was the decider.

2013: FA Cup quarter-final, Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0.

Getty Images Manchester United's Phil Jones was still pulling faces back in 2013

I don't know about you, but we're seeing a theme here when it comes to score-line. This game was actually a replay after the first-leg in Manchester which finished two-all. United were two goals up at Old Trafford thanks to Javier Hernandez and Wayne Rooney, but Chelsea hit back, Eden Hazard and Ramires on the score-sheet in that one.

So then came the replay at Stamford Bridge, this was a nerve-wracking game with fewer goals. Demba Ba scored the winner in the 49th minute to deny Sir Alex Ferguson a chance of FA Cup glory in his final season as Man Utd manager.

2007: FA Cup final, Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0.

Getty Images We don't know who looks younger, Jose Mourinho or Prince William

Another final, another Chelsea win and by one goal. This was the first FA Cup final at the current Wembley Stadium. It was a long drawn-out match where both teams were nervous about losing the game. Eventually the match went to extra-time and penalties looked likely, that is until Chelsea forward Didier Drogba scored four minutes before the end. Former Manchester united manager Jose Mourinho lifted the Cup as boss off Chelsea and prevented United from winning a Premier League and FA Cup trophy double that year.

1999: FA Cup quarter-final, Chelsea 0 Manchester United 2.

Getty Images Dwight Yorke celebrates a goal against Chelsea

This match was another replay, the sides had drawn 0-0 at Old Trafford and so the game went back to London. This year there was no stopping Manchester United, they beat pretty much every team they faced to win a historic treble, winning the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. A goal in each half from Dwight Yorke sent United to the semi finals against Arsenal, another classic match up. If you haven't seen it, ask your mum and dad about the Ryan Giggs goal (You can thank us later).

1998: FA Cup third round Chelsea 3 Manchester United 5.

Getty Images Yes, that really is David Beckham

Forget your one-nil victories, this was an absolute goal-fest. Two goals from David Beckham had United in control. Andrew Cole added two more and Teddy Sheringham also scored to put United five up after 74 minutes. Chelsea did attempt a late come-back but it wasn't enough.

1996: FA Cup semi-final, Chelsea 1 Manchester United 2.

Getty Images Andrew Cole scored lots of goals for Man Utd

Chelsea took an early lead in this game, however United hit back and it was the Red Devils who came out on top thanks to goals from Andrew Cole and David Beckham. United went on to win the final against Liverpool.

1994: FA Cup final, Manchester United 4 Chelsea 0.

Getty Images Eric Cantona wearing a Fellaini wig, before Fellaini wigs were a 'thing'

Those one-nil wins were truly a thing of the future, because back in the day Chelsea and Man United games meant goals and lots of them! This game might seem completely one sided thanks to the score-line, but United had to wait until the second half for goals. Eric Cantona, scored twice, both penalties, while Mark Hughes and Brian McClair were also on the score sheet against player/manager Glenn Hoddle's Chelsea side.

1988: FA Cup fourth round, Manchester United 2 Chelsea 0

Getty Images Norman Whiteside scored for United against Chelsea 31 years ago

Going further back, really far back, possibly before your parents were born. Man United beat Chelsea thanks to Norman Whiteside (your grandparents might remember him) who scored in United's 2-0 fourth-round win over the Blues in 1988.

So now you know the recent history of Man United V Chelsea in the FA Cup, let us know in the comments who you think will win between the two teams on Monday night.

Chelsea V Man Utd is live on BBC One, Monday night at 7pm.