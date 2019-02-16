The Greatest Dancer behind the scenes

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Greatest Dancer semi final contestants speak to Newsround

Ricky's gone behind the scenes at the Greatest Dancer, ahead of this weekend's semi final.

Here's what he got up to:

So, I've bagged myself an all access, behind the scenes tour of The Greatest Dancer - BBC One's big new Saturday night show.

It's the semi final this weekend and we're at the television studios in West London.

The building is full of sequins, lights and lots of noise. All of the semi finalists have been rehearsing, perfecting their routines, hoping to bag your votes.

I bumped into Cheryl as we entered the studio. The singer and former X Factor judge has all her acts in the semi final. Oti has two acts in semi final and Matthew Morrison has just one.

Thames/SYCO/BBC KLA are the only act that has gone through dancing Latin formation

I caught up with KLA, a group of 9-11 year old girls from South Wales. I also spoke to James and Oliver, two friends who met at dance school and 15-year-old Ellie.

17-year-old James who dances with his best mate Oliver said: "I can't believe we've made it to the semi final. I never thought the mirrors would even open up for us. Now we've got to this point, it's all been a blur."

Thames/SYCO/BBC James & Oliver are the only dancers left in Matthew's crew

Contemporary dance act Ellie will be hanging from a giant chandelier tonight.

"I'm quite nervous because there's a new element to my dance that I've not practiced before."

Thames/SYCO/BBC Oti is taking through one act from three different styles, with Ellie dancing contemporary

She told me that winning the show would be amazing, but it's the chance the dance on Strictly Come Dancing that's got her excited. "For me dancing on Strictly is more of a big deal than winning £50,000!"

Just before our chat, Ellie got a surprise video call from her dance idol, Darcey Bussell. The strictly judge wished Ellie good luck and told her to enjoy every minute. You should have seen her face... she was practically speechless!

Make sure you tune in to the live show on BBC One at 7.35pm tonight.