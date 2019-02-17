Pokemon Detective Pikachu: Lickitung described as weird looking

Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest footage from the New Detective Pikachu film shows off the licking tongue of, unsurprisingly, Lickitung!

But it seems the CGI pocket monster has set tongues wagging, with fans unsure about its new realistic look.

Now we know that in the cartoon, not all the Pokémon were cute and furry! Licaktung, for example is bright pink, bald and has a ginormous tongue - In the Pokédex, its tongue is described as being six-foot in length, and that's about as long as your dad!

But with the new live-action Detective Pikachu movie, Pokemon are being brought into the real world first time. That means lots of them have been given a less cartoony look and some fans say Lickitung's real-life look is actually a bit scary.

Warner Bros. Pictures Despite its new realistic look, Bulbasaur looks just as cute as ever

Not all of the Pokémon in the new Detective Pikachu trailer look scary though. On face of it, Bulbasaur could be the stuff of nightmares, a frog like creature with a plant growing out of its back, but the little green Pokémon still manages to look adorable.

Let us know what you think.

Detective Pikachu, based on the Nintendo 3DS game of the same name is in cinemas in May.