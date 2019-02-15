Students in 30 towns and cities across the UK are today skipping school to protest against climate change.

Demonstrations are being held in areas including London, Bristol, Cornwall and the Scottish Highlands, organised by youth climate change groups.

The campaign has been inspired by 15-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who has been missing lessons every Friday to protest outside the Swedish parliament.

In this clip, we hear from one of the children protesting in Manchester, George.