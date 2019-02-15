Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, and Simon Cowell, and presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Are you a fan of Britain's Got Talent? Well you might be very excited by the news that Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is coming to the UK.

Simon Cowell has announced a new version of the popular talent show is in the works.

It follows the success of the American version, which is currently airing in the US.

The series will feature winners from previous series and be hosted by regular presenters Ant and Dec.

ITV Lost Voice Guy won the talent competition in 2018 and got to perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Show

Cowell told The Sun newspaper: "So we've now got AGT and we've got AGT Champions. That was a very good change so there will be a BGT Champions."

You could see previous winners and runners-up the likes of stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy, dance group Diversity, pianist Tokio Myers, singing group Collabro, and Scottish singer Susan Boyle.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cowell is also discussing some pretty big plans to change The X Factor.

Instead of members of the public auditioning for the singing show, it'll be celebs such as soap stars and comedians taking part.

There's been a lot of talk over the years about fewer people watching The X Factor. The latest series had some of the lowest audience numbers in its 15-year-history.

The TV judge and creator of The X Factor said his "exciting" plans for ITV programmes are still in the works.

