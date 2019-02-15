play
Watch Newsround

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is coming

Last updated at 12:06
Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Ant McPartlin, David Walliams, Declan Donnelly and Simon Cowell arrive at the Britain's Got Talent 2019 photocallKarwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
The Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, and Simon Cowell, and presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Are you a fan of Britain's Got Talent? Well you might be very excited by the news that Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is coming to the UK.

Simon Cowell has announced a new version of the popular talent show is in the works.

It follows the success of the American version, which is currently airing in the US.

The series will feature winners from previous series and be hosted by regular presenters Ant and Dec.

Lost Voice GuyITV
Lost Voice Guy won the talent competition in 2018 and got to perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Show

Cowell told The Sun newspaper: "So we've now got AGT and we've got AGT Champions. That was a very good change so there will be a BGT Champions."

You could see previous winners and runners-up the likes of stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy, dance group Diversity, pianist Tokio Myers, singing group Collabro, and Scottish singer Susan Boyle.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cowell is also discussing some pretty big plans to change The X Factor.

Instead of members of the public auditioning for the singing show, it'll be celebs such as soap stars and comedians taking part.

There's been a lot of talk over the years about fewer people watching The X Factor. The latest series had some of the lowest audience numbers in its 15-year-history.

The TV judge and creator of The X Factor said his "exciting" plans for ITV programmes are still in the works.

What do you think about the new Britain's Got Talent show idea? Who do you want to see in the competition? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

DiversityPA
Dance group Diversity backflipped their way to success in 2009's final - and have had some big success since then.

More like this

Diversity

Britain's Got Talent: Who are the biggest winners?

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman announces The Greatest Showman is opening the Brits

Cardi B collecting her Grammy Award on stage in 2019

Grammys 2019: Five firsts at this year's awards

Comments

  • View all (3)

  • Comment number 3. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorn

    15 Feb 2019 19:48
    I think it’s a fab idea as it will be more entertaining than the normal one which i find boring.

  • Comment number 2. Posted by violetrosemermaid

    15 Feb 2019 17:27
    Will we still have the normal BGT because I really like that

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17447106

    15 Feb 2019 17:20
    cool I'm excited

Top Stories

Ariana grande

Ariana Grande has just made history

James & Oliver and Ricky.

Ricky's behind the scenes at The Greatest Dancer

comments
7
Early version of logo for the latest star wars film

Star Wars: Episode IX filming ends

comments
3
Newsround Home