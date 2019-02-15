Trump to declare an national emergency to build US-Mexico border wall

Getty Images

President Trump is to set to declare a national emergency to get the money for his promised US-Mexico border wall.

That's according to a statement released by White House on Thursday.

He wants to do this because Congress - the body which creates, debates and makes laws in the United States - have refused to approve the money that he needs to build the wall.

A national emergency is usually declared in times of national crisis, and gives the President special powers that effectively allow him to bypass the usual political process.

In this case, Mr Trump has said that there is a migration crisis on the US-Mexico border..

Is there really a border emergency?

More than 2,000 people were turned away or arrested at the border each day during November 2018. Supporters of Mr Trump's plans for a wall have said the numbers constitute an emergency.

Others have said that people coming across the southern border is much lower than ten years ago.

Members of the Democrat party, who are the opposing party, have accused the president of an "abuse of power".

Several members of Donald Trump's party, the Republicans have also voiced concern.

How often do Presidents enforce a state of emergency? Barack Obama called a state of emergency 13 times. If Trump goes ahead with declaring a national emergency, it would be the fourth of his administration. However, it's very rare for a president to declare a national emergency to get money for domestic construction projects, particularly one that Congress has explicitly refused to fund.

The story of the Trump's wall up until now

The US government shutdown was longest in US history

Building a border wall was a key campaign pledge of Mr Trump's presidential campaign.

During his campaign he suggested that Mexico would pay for the wall, but it's since become clear that if the US want the wall built, they want the will need to pay for it.

President Trump wants $5.6 billion dollars - the equivalent to £4.4 billion - for its construction, but the Democrat party is against spending money on the wall.

This would need to be approved by a US government spending bill, but members of Congress can't agree how much funding should be given, or whether funding should be given at all.

Because they couldn't agree, funds weren't approved, and parts of the government went into shutdown.

Employees were stopped from working for 35 days and 800,000 workers were not paid, until a temporary deal was reached on 25 January.

So what's the situation now?

There have also been protests showing support for Trump's wall plans

The president has now agreed to sign a compromise spending bill, which includes $1.3bn (£1bn) for border security, including physical barriers, but does not give money towards Mr Trump's wall.

This bill must be signed on Friday to avert another shutdown.

But unnamed White House officials, and US media outlets say the president is likely to sign the emergencies act at the same time.

Declaring a national emergency would give the president the power to divert money from existing military or disaster relief budgets to pay for the wall.