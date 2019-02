Seven-year-old Blaze is proving that legends can come in any size.

This super-fast boy from Florida is smashing 100 metre sprints in 13.58 seconds - that's fast!

Blaze hopes that one day he might be able to challenge Usain Bolt for the world record 100 metre sprint - currently 9.58 seconds.

His dad says that Blaze wants to be an Olympian AND a American Football player - best of luck to Blaze!