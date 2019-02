The modern world meets old-school magic in the new film, The Kid Who Would Be King.

Based on the legend of King Arthur, Director Joe Cornish tells Newsround that he came up with his version of the story when he was 12-years-old.

The film focuses on Alex, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis and bad boy Lance, played by Tom Taylor.

But as the pair tell De'Graft, the movie shows that bullies never come out on top!