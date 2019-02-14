play
Lots of us sing in choirs, but have you ever sung with thousands of other people, in front of thousands of people?

Well that's what you'd have to do if you were a member of the biggest student choir in the world, they are called Young Voices.

The choir has been running for over twenty years and two million children have taken part.

Children from all over the UK learn songs and dance moves to take part and perform on some of the biggest stages in Britain.

Sounds exciting? Tasha went to meet them.

