Mindfulness: What is mindfulness?

Classes on mindfulness are taking off in some schools in the UK.
From dancing, to stretching, to playing games...exercises often relax your mind and can help improve your attention and awareness.
You might have a class at your school, or mindfulness may be a word you've never heard before in your life
Well, never fear, Newsround is here to explain what it is and why people are talking about it.
A short history on mindfulness
Mindfulness is a practice that has been around for thousands of years. It helps train your attention.
Mindfulness can help us enjoy life more and understand ourselves better.
Taking notice of your thoughts, feelings, body sensations and the world around you is the first step to mindfulness.
It has a rich history, with it's roots in various religious and non-religious traditions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and yoga.
More recently, non-religious meditation has become increasingly popular.
Some mindfulness meditation practices are similar to yoga, such as the body scan, which involves an awareness of your body.
Being relaxed, happy, and just taking a chill
If you want to learn three simple ways to practice mindfulness, watch Mrs. T's top tips below!
When I get aggravated I can just look back on what I learnt... and feel calm
What are the benefits of teaching mindfulness in schools?
- It can help you to be more aware of what is happening in the now, rather than worrying about what has happened or might happen.
- Becoming more aware of the present moment can help us enjoy the world around us more and understand ourselves better.
- Time spent sitting quietly allows you to reflect on your day and what you have been doing.
- It's helpful to step back from the busyness of life and appreciate what is going well.
- It may improve your concentration and ability to think clearly.