Mindfulness: What is mindfulness?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Naz went to meet some kids during their mindfulness class.

Classes on mindfulness are taking off in some schools in the UK.

From dancing, to stretching, to playing games...exercises often relax your mind and can help improve your attention and awareness.

You might have a class at your school, or mindfulness may be a word you've never heard before in your life

Well, never fear, Newsround is here to explain what it is and why people are talking about it.

A short history on mindfulness

Getty Images Mindfulness seeks to improve your skills in noticing what happens in the mind and body

Mindfulness is a practice that has been around for thousands of years. It helps train your attention.

Mindfulness can help us enjoy life more and understand ourselves better.

Taking notice of your thoughts, feelings, body sensations and the world around you is the first step to mindfulness.

It has a rich history, with it's roots in various religious and non-religious traditions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and yoga.

More recently, non-religious meditation has become increasingly popular.

Some mindfulness meditation practices are similar to yoga, such as the body scan, which involves an awareness of your body.

Being relaxed, happy, and just taking a chill Mindfulness student

If you want to learn three simple ways to practice mindfulness, watch Mrs. T's top tips below!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Mrs. T's top tips on mindfulness

When I get aggravated I can just look back on what I learnt... and feel calm Mindfulness student

What are the benefits of teaching mindfulness in schools?