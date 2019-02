The Frozen 2 trailer is out and it's got everyone talking.

One of the big features is the autumnal kingdom you get a look at, which is set to play a role in the film.

So far we've not had another look at Elsa's ice kingdom so we decided to look elsewhere.

Ice castles don't just exist in the world of Disney, you know?

Check out these ice castles around the world, and rank your favourite.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.