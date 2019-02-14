Declan Rice: changing nationalities quiz

Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, has decided to play for the English national football team instead of the Republic of Ireland.

It's a controversial decision because Rice has played for the Republic of Ireland already.

However, he hasn't played in a competitive game so has made the decision to change his nationality to English.

Rice was born in England but has grandparents are from the Republic of Ireland so has played for them since under-16 level.

He's not the first player to make the switch. But do you know who else has done it? Test out your knowledge in our quiz:

