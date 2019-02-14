Laugh Out Loud Book Awards 2019: Books certain to make you LOL

Scholastic Tom Gates: Epic Adventure (Kind Of) by Liz Pichon

Children's author Michael Rosen has announced the winners of the Laugh Out Loud Awards 2019.

Also known as the Lollies, the award celebrates the funniest children's books and were awarded in three categories.

The winners were selected from a shortlist drawn up by a panel of judges.

Kids across the UK also got to have their say, and voted for the books that have made them giggle the most.

The books that children have chosen are all worthy winners but even more importantly, it's provided a focus for children to read for pleasure and discover the joy that funny books can bring Michael Rosen , Head Lollies Judge

Best Laugh Out Loud Picture Book

Mr Bunny's Chocolate Factory by Elys Dolan won in this category. Readers can expect to go behind the scenes of Mr Bunny's chocolate factory. It's an irresistible look at the workings of a chocolate factory run by...yep, that's right...a bunny rabbit!

Scholastic / OUP Mr Bunny's Chocolate Factory by Elys Dolan

Best Laugh Out Loud Book for 6-8s

The Big, Fat, Totally Bonkers Diary of Pig by Emer Stamp is the winner in the 6-8 category. This is about a hilarious pig who is going to make you chuckle and let off some lovely stinky farts.

Scholastic The Big, Fat, Totally Bonkers Diary of Pig by Emer Stamp

Best Laugh Out Loud Book for 9-13s

Liz Pichon impressed the judges with her book Tom Gates: Epic Adventure (Kind Of). It's a brand new hilarious and fully-illustrated instalment of the bestselling Tom Gates series!