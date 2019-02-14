play
Dairy of a Wimpy Kid: We want YOUR drawings!

Last updated at 06:27
Jeff Kinney poses with cartoon image of Greg Heffley from the Wimpy Kid seriesFilip Wolak
Author Jeff Kinney wants to see YOUR Wimpy Kid style illustrations, just like his pictures of Greg

Calling all Wimpy Kid fans! Newsround wants YOUR drawings!

The man behind the Wimpy Kid series, author Jeff Kinney, will be talking to Newsround and he wants to see your illustrations.

If you're a Wimpy Kid fan you'll know that Greg Heffley's life has its ups and downs. School sucks and his family are embarrassing, but at least he has his journal to record everything that happens to him - and one day he'll be rich and famous.

Greg fills his journals with pictures of the zany and weird things that happen to him - now we want to see your very own journal pics!

Whatever your day's been like today, do what Greg Heffley would do and draw it and send it to us. You could draw a character or a whole scene.

Cover of new book in Wimpy Kid seriesPenguin Random House

Jeff Kinney has written and illustrated 13 books in the Wimpy Kid series which have sold millions of copies around the world.

Now it's Greg Heffley's best friend Rowley's turn to get a piece of the action with his very own "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal", which is out in April.

Get scribbling and send us your pictures here. We can't wait to see them. We'll show as many as we can to Jeff.

Or if you are talking about it at school, teachers can email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

