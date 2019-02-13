play
When did Valentine's day start?

We look at the history of Valentine's day and how our soppy traditions came about.

It turns out that it is in fact a real thing and it's been around for thousands of years.

The Ancient Romans used to hold a festival in February called Lupercalia which celebrated the coming spring.

And the first official Valentine's Day was in 496.

In the 1500s, St Valentine's Day really started to get popular, with people sending messages to the ones they loved.

And by the late 1700s, this tradition had really started to take hold, when printed cards were made with declarations of love.

comments
comments
play
