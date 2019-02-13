BRIT Awards 2019: Big Brits moments

John Marshall/PA Wire 2019 Brit Awards trophy was designed by Sir David Adjaye OBE

The biggest night in the UK's pop culture calendar is fast approaching. On 20 February, the BRIT awards will be taking place to recognise the best of British musical talent.

Stars have already been sharing their excitement on social media and fans have even been treated to some news about what to expect on the night.

To celebrate, here's a rundown of what has got everyone talking this year and a list of some of the biggest moments in BRITS history.

Tristar Media/Getty Images Little Mix have been sharing their excitement on social media about performing on the night

Hugh Jackman, star of the popular musical that has taken the world by storm, announced on social media that The Greatest Showman cast will be opening the ceremony this year.

Other performances to look forward to on the night are from Little Mix, George Ezra, Jorja Smith and The 1975.

The exciting nominations include the Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Lily Allen and Calvin Harris.

The international nominations include the Carters (JAY-Z and Beyoncé), Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Camila Cabello, and Eminem.

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards for the second year running.

1. Madonna's fall

Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images Madonna falls as she performs on stage for the BRIT Awards 2015

At the 2015 Brits, Madonna suffered a infamous fall during her performance. The Queen of Pop was strutting her stuff on stage when a dancer went to remove her majestic cape... however it didn't come off and she went flying backwards instead, tumbling down a flight of stairs.

The surprising moment certainly shocked viewers!

2. Michael Jackson stage invasion

Dave Benett/Getty Images Michael Jackson performed at the Brits in 1996

One of the most iconic moments in Brit Awards history happened during Michael Jackson's performance way back in 1996.

Another musician, Jarvis Cocker, stormed onto the stage in protest at the performance. He caused chaos on stage and had to be removed by security.

3. THAT iconic Geri Halliwell dress

Dave Benett/Getty Images Spice Girls at the 1997 Brit Awards, where they won in the Best Video and Best Single categories

The Spice Girls made the headlines back in 1997, when they debuted at the Brits. At the time, they were yet to take the world by storm and were a up-and-coming girl group.

Their pop-tastic performance introduced us to Geri's union jack dress and helped propel the band to global stardom.

The infamous dress later went on to sell for a record-breaking £41,320 at an auction.

4. Joss Stone's interesting accent

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Singer Joss Stone presented the Best British Male Solo Artist category on stage during the 2007 BRIT Awards

British singer Joss Stone had been off the radar for a few years before she hit the stage to present Best British Male at the 2007 Brits.

Viewers were confused by her transformation... most notably her bizarre and fake American accent. Combined with a couple of jokes which fell pretty flat, the whole thing became painful to listen to.

Turns out you can make the headlines at the Brits in all sorts of random ways!

5. John Prescott gets soaked

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images British Labour politician John Prescott (middle) having just been soaked with cold water

Before the ice-bucket challenge, a different icy event hit the headlines...

In 1998, there was a frosty row between a politician called John Prescott and an indie band called Chumbawamba.

The band weren't too pleased with him making an appearance and threw a bucked of iced water over him.

Showing that pop and politics don't always go hand in hand!