X Factor: is the show going to change completely?

Simon Cowell is apparently discussing some pretty big plans to change the X Factor.

It's being reported that instead of members of the public auditioning for the singing show, it'll be celebs such as soap stars and comedians taking part.

The idea might sound a little familiar - a bit like a singing version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The two shows are often on TV at the same time so this might be one way of boosting its viewing figures.

There's been a lot of talk over the years about fewer people watching the X Factor with some fans wondering if it'd be back this year at all.

An average of 5.3 million people watched Dalton Harris win in the final on ITV last year (not including those who watched plus one).

But back in 2010, 17 million watched it.

The X Factor has created some big names including One Direction and Little Mix so which famous faces could be the next singing star?

Imagine if Zoella, David Attenborough or Jodie Whittaker took part!

