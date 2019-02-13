Strictly Come Dancing: Pasha quits

Getty Images

One of Strictly Come Dancing's professionals has announced he's leaving the show.

Pasha Kovalev posted on social media that he's leaving the show after eight years.

He said: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals and lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge".

Pasha won the competition back in 2014 with TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Twitter/@PashaKovalev

In the last series he reached the final with his partner, Ashley Roberts. 'Pashley' finished as runners-up to winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Strictly has put out a post thanking him for his "amazing choreography and routines over the years" adding that he'll be "sorely missed".

One of his fellow Strictly pro dancers, Karen Clifton, has described Kovalev as an "all around gentleman and a fantastic dancer".

He might not be on the TV show any more, but he'll still appear on the Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tour this spring.

