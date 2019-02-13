Rare black leopard finally caught on camera

Will Burrard-Luscas

An incredibly rare black leopard has finally been caught on camera and the pictures are amazing.

The leopard, spotted in Laikipia Wilderness Camp in Kenya, has often been seen but getting pictures of it has proven to be very difficult.

Photographer Will Burrard-Lucas used a special type of camera set up called Camtraptions, which he designed to take pictures of the shiest of animals.

Cautious and nocturnal animals are really difficult to take pictures of, but motion sensors and lots of patience mean we can finally see this amazing big cat!

Will Berrad-Lucas The amazing photos were caught using a very clever camera set up

The black leopard is very rarely seen.

