Ghost apple: how the polar vortex creates the illusion

These amazing 'ghost apples' have been found by a farmer after a particularly cold snap in Michigan, USA.

While they might look like the fruity version of Cinderella's glass slipper, they're actually made out of ice!

But where do they come from?

Below a certain temperature, apples start to break down and rot, leaving them much different to the nice crunchy fruit we're used to eating.

How are they formed?

Andrew Sietsema

Ghost apples are created when freezing rain settles on the fruit and ices over immediately, creating a frozen coating.

Apples have a lower freezing point than water, so when it gets a bit warmer the apple defrosts before the ice does, the rotting apple falls out of the bottom leaving its icy 'ghost' behind.

Parts of America have been experiencing a polar vortex, which is when a spinning pool of cold air causes temperatures to dramatically drop.

Lots of schools have been closed and it's been great for building the perfect snowman, but the cold conditions can be really dangerous and people in certain areas have been warned not go outside.