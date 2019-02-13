Harry Potter will be back, says Daniel Radcliffe

Warner Bros

Daniel Radcliffe has said that he thinks Harry Potter will definitely be rebooted.

In an interview with gaming site IGN, he said: "I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime."

Radcliffe played the boy wizard, Harry Potter, in eight films between 2001 and 2011.

The films were based on a book series, written by author JK Rowling.

In the interview, he said he was "fascinated" to see how they re-develop the Harry Potter series.

He said he was interested to see whether a new set of films would be made or whether a TV spinoff series would be developed.

Two film spin-offs has already been done - "Fantastic Beasts and where to find them" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".

A third "Fantastic Beasts" film is in production and is scheduled to come out in 2020.