play
Watch Newsround

Harry Potter will be back, says Daniel Radcliffe

Last updated at 06:28
Harry Potter.Warner Bros

Daniel Radcliffe has said that he thinks Harry Potter will definitely be rebooted.

In an interview with gaming site IGN, he said: "I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime."

Radcliffe played the boy wizard, Harry Potter, in eight films between 2001 and 2011.

The films were based on a book series, written by author JK Rowling.

In the interview, he said he was "fascinated" to see how they re-develop the Harry Potter series.

He said he was interested to see whether a new set of films would be made or whether a TV spinoff series would be developed.

Two film spin-offs has already been done - "Fantastic Beasts and where to find them" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".

A third "Fantastic Beasts" film is in production and is scheduled to come out in 2020.

More like this

Remus.

Harry Potter dog: The dog that responds to magic spells

Katherine Waterson and Eddie Redmayne
play
3:04

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cast answer your questions

Comments

This entry is now closed for comments.

  • View all (8)

  • Comment number 8. Posted by PotterReadingPenguin

    2 hours ago
    I hope harry potter comes back. I am the no.1 fan

  • Comment number 7. Posted by U17447106

    3 hours ago
    potter

  • Comment number 6. Posted by U17319889

    4 hours ago
    I'm a Potter

  • Comment number 5. Posted by PotterReadingPenguin

    6 hours ago
    Potters
    You'd fall into the Potter family! You're brave, fiercely loyal and you'd make an amazing quidditch player!

  • Comment number 4. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    7 hours ago
    Granger-Weasley

  • Comment number 3. Posted by U17519080

    7 hours ago
    im granger - Weasley my brother got malfoys

  • Comment number 2. Posted by U17518817

    12 hours ago
    potters!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17433506

    14 hours ago
    Granger-Weasleys!
    You'd be part of the Granger-Weasley family! You're clever and quick off the mark, but also very headstrong and determined. You're unstoppable!


    Cool!

Top Stories

The Macedonian flag

North Macedonia: Why does a country change its name?

comments
2
Ghost apples’ appear in icy Michigan orchard

What are ghost apples?

comments
4
Keyframe #3
play
1:53

The first trailer for Frozen 2 is out!

Newsround Home