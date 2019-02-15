TV this weekend: What are you watching?

PA The three dance captains on The Greatest Dancer - Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Oti Mabuse

Winter is in full swing and the evenings are pretty cold.

So, we think there's nothing better on the weekends than snuggling up on the sofa and watching some great live TV.

But what's the best show at the moment?

Take a look through our quick list and let us know which is your favourite in the comments below.

Dancing on Ice

ITV

ITV's Dancing on Ice is back on our in 2019 after a relaunch last year.

Judges Jason Gardiner, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have returned to the judging panel, as has Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back as hosts.

Twelve celebrities started the show aiming to strut their stuff on the ice and try to skate their way to victory.

Last week, reality TV star Gemma Collins was the latest contestant to leave the competition.

The Voice UK

Another hit show for ITV this winter has been The Voice UK.

Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and will.i.am all returned as coaches for the new series.

Emma Willis is also back as the show's presenter.

But while the panel and host is the same, there is one major change. This year TRIOS have been allowed to enter.

The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer is the BBC's brand new Saturday night entertainment show, which started in January 2019.

It's is on the search for - you guessed it - the nation's greatest dancer.

The show has three dance captains - multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Alesha Dixon, who is co-hosting the show, told Newsround: "If you love dance, you are going to absolutely love this show. It celebrates all things dance."

