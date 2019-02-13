play
Hugh Jackman announces The Greatest Showman is opening the Brits

Last updated at 06:43
Hugh Jackman.THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman plays P T Barnum, an ambitious showman, in the film

Are you a fan of The Greatest Showman and the Brits? Well... your dreams may have just come true!

Hugh Jackman, star of the popular musical that has taken the world by storm, has just announced on social media that The Greatest Showman cast will be opening the Brits on 20 February.

Fans have gone wild over the announcement, with one saying "WowThat's gonna be amazing!" and another saying "THIS IS AMAZING NEWS!!! I'm so happy!"

Are you excited to see the opening performance? Let us know in the comments below.

Hugh Jackman tweet.TWITTER/ @RealHughJackman
Hugh Jackman tweeted a video of him and fellow cast members rehearsing before the big show

Comments

This entry is now closed for comments.

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by U17433506

    12 Feb 2019 18:37
    I love The Greatest Showman!!
    I can't wait to see the brit awards on iplayer.

  • Comment number 3. Posted by TheFandomGirl

    12 Feb 2019 18:07
    Oh My God!
    That's amazing!
    I really wish I could see the Brits live!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by TurquoiseMarshmallowLemurPops

    12 Feb 2019 16:47
    Yay you found me!!

    SECRET MESSAGE:
    One of a kind

    CLUE 3.
    DON'T TELL ETHEL!!!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17156504

    12 Feb 2019 16:21
    I lol greatist Snowman!!!

