Hugh Jackman announces The Greatest Showman is opening the Brits

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images Hugh Jackman plays P T Barnum, an ambitious showman, in the film

Are you a fan of The Greatest Showman and the Brits? Well... your dreams may have just come true!

Hugh Jackman, star of the popular musical that has taken the world by storm, has just announced on social media that The Greatest Showman cast will be opening the Brits on 20 February.

Fans have gone wild over the announcement, with one saying "WowThat's gonna be amazing!" and another saying "THIS IS AMAZING NEWS!!! I'm so happy!"

Are you excited to see the opening performance? Let us know in the comments below.