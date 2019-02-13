Barbie: New toy has a wheelchair and a prosthetic leg to try to reflect diversity

Mattel

Barbie has changed a lot down the years. But now, for the first time, a range of Barbies with disabilities are going to be released.

To celebrate Barbie's 60th birthday, its makers, Mattel, are releasing a wheelchair Barbie and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg.

They say they're made the changes because of customer demand.

Mattel worked with Jordan Reeves, a 13-year-old US disability activist who was born without a left forearm, to create the doll with the prosthetic limb,

Disability charities have responded positively, arguing that disabled children should have the opportunity to play with toys that represent them and their lives.

Barbie has often been criticised for promoting just one kind of unrealistic body image.

This isn't the first time Barbie image has been changed to try to reflect more people.

In 2016, Mattel added different skin tones and different body shapes to its range.

Next year, Barbie will hit the big screen in a live-action movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie.

