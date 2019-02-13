play
Should there be more sport in schools?

The person responsible for sport in the government, Mim Davies, says exercise needs to be as important as reading and writing in schools.

In her first speech as the Sport Minister, she's said it's really important for kids to build a "sporting habit for life".

She also thinks there's not enough women's sport on the television. At the moment, she believes it's viewed as a bit of a "novelty".

The government says that kids should get at least 60 minutes of exercise each day.

Currently, only 17% of under-16s get that amount.

The opposition party, Labour, have responded by saying that the government has cut 35,000 hours of PE from the school curriculum this year.

Is Mim Davies right? Do you think there needs to be more sport in school? And should more female sport be on the TV? Let us know in the comments below...

  • Comment number 3. Posted by U17518817

    12 hours ago
    I think no because I do P.E twice a week and after lots of after school clubs

  • Comment number 2. Posted by U17518771

    14 hours ago
    I do sport 4 times a week and have a pretty balanced diet, I almost feel like if I do anymore I would be super tired

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17229110

    15 hours ago
    At my school, girls can’t do football or basketball, except in clubs, And boys can’t do trampolining or gymnastics. This isn’t fair

