Highest paid British footballer: Who is Aaron Ramsey?

Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, will join Juventus in the summer after agreeing a contract worth £400k a week.

His salary makes Ramsey the highest-earning British player ever.

The Welsh international hasn't cost Juventus anything because his contract with Arsenal finishes in June.

But who exactly is Aaron Ramsey and why is he worth so much money?

Who is Aaron Ramsey?

Ramsey playing for Cardiff in the 2008 FA Cup Final

Aaron Ramsey is a Welsh international midfielder who has played for Arsenal since 2008.

In that time, he's won three FA Cups and two community shields.

Before playing for Arsenal, Ramsey came through the academy at Welsh side, Cardiff.

He became the youngest ever player to play for Cardiff when he made his debut as a 16-years-old in 2007.

By 2008, he was one of the biggest young talents in European football. Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, tried to sign him but Ramsey decided to join Arsenal for £5 million.

Ramsey making his debut for Arsenal after a £5 million move in 2008

In his last game before his move, Ramsey played in the FA Cup final between Cardiff and Portsmouth, becoming the second youngest player to do so in the process.

Set backs

Ramsey is stretchered off after breaking his leg against Stoke in 2010

By 2010, Ramsey had established himself in the Arsenal first team.

However, during a match against Stoke City, Ramsey broke his leg in two places after a bad tackle from Ryan Shawcross.

He was out of action for eight months and struggled to get back into the Arsenal team after his return.

He was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest and then back to his hometown club, Cardiff.

Ramsey on loan at Nottingham Forest, during his comeback from a broken leg

Fighter

Ramsey became the youngest ever player to captain Wales. Here he is (right) battling with England's John Terry (centre) in 2012

Ramsey was named as the Welsh national team captain in 2011.

At just 20, he was the youngest ever player to captain Wales.

At the 2012 London Olympic Games, he was part of the first ever Great Britain football team.

Ramsey playing for the first ever Great Britain football team at the 2012 Olympic Games

He also fought his way back into the Arsenal first team and by 2013 he was one of their key players.

At the end of the 2013-2014 season, he was nominated as the the Premier League's young player of the year.

He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Hull City, ending Arsenal's nine year wait for a trophy.

Ramsey scores the winning goal in the 2014 FA Cup final against Hull City

He was then named Arsenal player of the season.

The following season, he helped Arsenal win the FA Cup again, this time against Aston Villa in a 4-0 win.

Euro 2016

Ramsey after helping Wales beat Belgium in the quarter finals of the 2016 European Championships

Wales managed to reach the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time during the 2016 tournament.

Ramsey set up the most goals in the tournament and was named in the team of the tournament for his performances.

Ciao Arsenal

With Ramsey's contract with Arsenal set to finish this summer, he's been free to sign for another club.

Lots of European clubs were interested but Ramsey decided to join Italian champions, Juventus.

When he moves to Juventus in June, he will earn £400k a week.

That's the most a British player has ever earned.

Do you think he's worth it?