Check out these photos of penguins, lions, and foxes and find out which won an award.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is run by the Natural History Museum. The 2018 winner has just been announced. It was this photo of two adult males having a bit of a cuddle which earned the winner the title. David Lloyd took the photos as the animals greeted each other by rubbing faces for about 30 seconds.
David Lloyd
Four other photographers were highly commended by the judges, including Wim Van Den Heever who took this shot called Three Kings. It shows a photo of king penguins enjoying themselves on a beach in the Falkland Islands, just as the sun was rising.
Wim van den Heever
The competition has been running now for 54 years! Bence Mate took this photo he calls One Toy, Three Dogs. It shows African Wild Dogs playing with a bone. They're brothers and only puppies and love playing all day long.
Bence Mate
The 2018 competition attracted over 45,000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 95 countries. Matthew Maran took this photo of a fox passing by some street art in North London. It's called Fox meets Fox! Cool!
Matthew Maran
A Polar Bear’s Struggle was also highly commended in the LUMIX People's Choice Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award. Justin Hofman took this photo in the Canadian Arctic as it struggled to find food. With little ice to move around on, the bear was finding it difficult to find prey.