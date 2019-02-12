A school in London is selling "brick phones" to students to stop them from being distracted by the internet.

Wembley's Michaela Community School sell the mobiles, which can send and receive texts and calls but cannot access social media.

Students using the devices have reported better quality of sleep and communication with their families.

