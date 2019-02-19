play
Hugh Jackman: Send in your questions for the actor

Listen up movie fans! Newsround wants your questions for the actor Hugh Jackman - the star of films including The Greatest Showman and X-Men.

He's now about to take on a new role in the animated comedy Missing Link.

Hugh voices a monsters investigator called Sir Lionel Frost, who sets off on an adventure to prove the existence of a legendary creature known as Mr. Link.

So, we want you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Hugh Jackman.

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk!

