Croiffle quiz: weird food mash-ups

Last updated at 06:46
croifflesGODIVA CroiffleTM
These mouth-watering croiffles can be found in a bustling New York café.

Have you ever looked at your croissant and thought 'wow, I wish there were more waffle-shaped lines on this'?

Probably not, but it's a thing now anyway.

Introducing the latest hybrid food trend: the croiffle!

Equal parts croissant and waffle, the croiffle could answer all of the breakfast problems you didn't have, and fill a gap you didn't know was there.

But it's not the first weird food mixture around. How well do you know these food mash-ups?

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

