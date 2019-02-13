Croiffle quiz: weird food mash-ups

GODIVA CroiffleTM These mouth-watering croiffles can be found in a bustling New York café.

Have you ever looked at your croissant and thought 'wow, I wish there were more waffle-shaped lines on this'?

Probably not, but it's a thing now anyway.

Introducing the latest hybrid food trend: the croiffle!

Equal parts croissant and waffle, the croiffle could answer all of the breakfast problems you didn't have, and fill a gap you didn't know was there.

But it's not the first weird food mixture around. How well do you know these food mash-ups?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.