Every year mountain bikers strap on their helmets and hold their breath during this amazing race.

The Cerro Abajo course in Valparaíso, Chile, stretches to around 2 kilometres and and it's downhill the whole way.

Crowds gather all the way along the race track, waiting to catch a glimpse of the cyclists.

It's an extreme race, so best to leave this to the professionals, but have a watch!